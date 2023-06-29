BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary in downtown Bentonville is hosting a special patriotic spectacle for the Fourth of July.

Dave Cole, a renowned multidisciplinary artist, will be making the world’s largest knitted American flag.

Cole will be using telephone poles as knitting needles and two large excavators as arms, orchestrating it all from a boom lift above.

Cole will begin the knitting on July 1 and will finish with a theatrical final knit and purl during a special celebration on July 4 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Guests are welcome to join the artist for the final stitches during the celebration, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The completed flag will remain on display on the Momentary’s campus through July 16, and will even be waving in the background of the Brothers Osborne concert on July 15.