The Momentary to host virtual talent show

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ten lucky artists can have their art projected onto The Momentary tower in Bentonville!

The Momentary is hosting a virtual talent show at the end of the month.

Artists just need to post a 30 second or less video on social media, tag The Momentary and use the hashtag #MoTowerTalentShow by Sunday, May 24!

The Momentary’s PR Manager Emily Neuman said the art mediums possible are limitless.

“It’s really wide open and just asking the community to show us that creativity they all have and have been showing us during this time online,” she said.

The virtual talent show will be Friday, June 5.