The Momentary unveils new Yayoi Kusama outdoor art display

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new exhibit, “Narcissus Garden” by Yayoi Kusama, is at The Momentary.

It employs the Japanese-American artist’s characteristic polka dots in a three-dimensional roundness.

Comprised of nearly 900 mirrored spheres, this playful installation creates unique reflections of people, architecture, and nature.

For Kusama, this work symbolizes a fantastical and interconnected universe, where no single dot can stand alone.

Each orb relies on the presence of the others, allowing us to visualize an ideal human society in which each dot helps and supports the others.

You may recognize Kusama’s name. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has one of her famed Infinity Rooms, called, “My Heart Is Dancing Into the Universe.”