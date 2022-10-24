NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Spiking mortgage rates have put a damper on the search for a new home for some homebuyers, but that hasn’t stopped some spectacular listings from hitting the market.

There are some truly impressive homes out there with seven-figure price tags. Here is a look at some of the most expensive houses currently for sale in the Northwest Arkansas market, according to Zillow.

This is a look at single-family dwellings, so that rules out this 18-bedroom “house” that’s listed for a shade over $12 million and sits just a KJ Jefferson bomb away from Razorback Stadium, as well as this lot in Springdale tagged at nearly $7 million.

Here are some costly houses currently for sale in Northwest Arkansas:

$7,000,000 – W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. When a home comes equipped with its own name, you’re usually dealing with a special type of property and the “Queen Anne Mansion Estate” in Eureka Springs does not disappoint.

It has 10 bedrooms, 15 baths, and a couple of spires that would fit right in at Hogwarts. The home, described as “a stately testament to history, beauty and craftsmanship,” checks in at over 14,000 square feet.

Luxurious features include a tiered fountain, a putting green and a gated entrance. The property also includes “picturesque winding streets” and a lavish pool complete with a hot tub and plenty of room for your next outdoor gathering.

$6,700,000 – Dead Horse Mountain Road in Fayetteville. The street address may not be scenic, but this property certainly is, as the listing bills it as “the largest contiguous tract of land in the city” at over 393 acres. It comes complete with a game room, a gym and 10 attached garage spaces.

$5,950,000 – McNelly Road in Bentonville. This house has six bedrooms, nine baths, and sits on nearly 50 acres of land. It features an in-law suite that checks in at over 3,600 square feet and a long, brick driveway leading to six garage spaces.

At the other end of the economic spectrum is a three-bedroom house in West Fork listed for the grand price of one dollar. If that sounds a little too good to be true…it is. The house is for sale, but it will be put up for auction to the highest bidder on October 29.