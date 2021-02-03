The most-searched online dating questions in each state

COVID mandates are forcing many of America’s singles to search for love online over the past year.

It’s time to say sayonara to old-school dating. Calling someone to ask them out used to be the status quo, but now texting, DMing, and snapchatting have replaced “Want to grab drinks tomorrow night?”

ViasatSavings wanted to know what questions Americans have about online dating. To find out, they analyzed digital dating queries from Answer the People, Google Trends, and SemRush.

Dating apps and social media have made way for a new dating scene: one that operates almost entirely online. Instead of gritting through a first date until you decide you like them enough for round two, now people can shop around for their ideal mate and suss out prospective suitors before potentially wasting their Friday night.

What are Arkansas online dater’s most pressing questions when it comes to virtual dating?

Arkansas resident’s most-googled online dating question is “How to go on a zoom date.”

You can read the full report of each state’s most-searched online dating question here.