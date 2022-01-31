For some, the new year brings a renewed commitment to health and wellness routines.

Whether it’s rethinking your diet.. taking a fitness class.. or participating in Dry January… the new year is a popular time to reset.

Registered Dietitian Tim Steen with Salt Health says the journey begins inward. “Getting on a healthy eating pattern becoming more regular with your physical activity.”

Steen also says to check for some things that may be flying under the radar. “Quality and frequency of sleep… maintaining social health.”

Dr. Aunna Herbst with Salt Health agrees, small tweaks can have big impact. “Getting outside in the sunshine fresh air eating more vegetables and fruit. We don’t think that slowing down and taking time for me is really important but it’s extremely important,” Herbst said.

Dr. Herbst says it’s natural for this time of year to prompt a renewed sense of self and recommends combining traditional medicine like lab work, diet and exercise with more holistic therapies like yoga and massage.

An approach Dr. Kristin Markell, at Washington Regional Integrative Gynecology Clinic, also supports.

“We’re really looking at wellness as an overall picture about how we are supporting ourselves through all of our practices in our everyday life,” she said.

While no two people’s journeys to health are exactly alike, Dr. Markell says one of the most critical components… is knowing your “why.” “What do value in your life? What brings you joy and happiness? Who are you showing up for besides yourself? What energizes you?”

Food for thought to help you work toward the “new you” you want in the new year.