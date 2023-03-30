SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– Today marks the one-year anniversary of the tornado that swept through Springdale, Ark.

Last year, Melissa Lipsmeyer and her husband were woken up to loud noises, the shaking of their house, and a missing roof.

“All of the windows there are in place except for the main window and it came out in one piece and landed on these bushes on the other side is the master bedroom and that is where the roof was gone,” Lipsmeyer said.

Lipsmeyer says her body was soaked in water and covered in blood from all of the things swirling around in their home.

“It was just within seconds that we realized that the windows were coming in it was very loud it was we were feeling things hitting us,” Lipsmeyer said.

Although this happened one year ago, Lipsmeyer says she’s been experiencing jarring memories leading up to this week.

“I had a difficult time going to sleep last night. But I woke up and, you know, everything’s fine. So it’s crazy that it’s been a year As you can see, our house is still not put together,” Lipsmeyer said.

According to Captain Justin Pinkley of the Springdale Fire Department, on March 30, 2022, there were no deaths reported from the tornado but a lot of extensive damage was done.

“Our crews responded and they did their job and they had multiple things going on at once, but they handled it really well, that’s what we do when we have this big mess and we have to figure out how to fix the problem.”

Captain Pinkley says although a lot of materialistic things were gone, through it all people within the Springdale community gained a second family.

“You saw the community come together as a whole. And I’m very proud to be a part of this community,” Pinkley said.

Lipsmeyer says one year later and she’s still standing and she couldn’t be more thankful.

“I’m just thankful that my husband and I are alive we absolutely cheated death that morning a year ago but I don’t think God was ready for the Lipsmeyer yet,” Lipsmeyer said.