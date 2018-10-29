The Police Rapport: Halloween Safety For Your Family

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Halloween is only three nights away, and your family may still be making those last-ditch efforts to get ready for the spookiest night of the year.

Sergeant Gene Page and I grabbed a cart and got ready for the night.

Alex Caprariello: “Halloween is right around the corner, and there are some safety concerns you want to bring up. But obviously you can’t do Halloween without costumes, so what is it about costumes you want to talk about?

Sgt. Gene Page: “People want to cover up, they want to become that character, but the bad side of it, is you have a restricted visibility. At night, your vision from side to side is completely blocked and this is very difficult when you are trying to cross the street or make contact with someone else who is trick or treating with you.”

But it’s not just masks that pose a hazard. It’s about finding get-ups that won’t drag, trip and weigh you down. Form-fitting costumes are the way to go and a quick addition to our cart.

As we head down the aisles, something bright for a dark night catches our attention.

Alex Caprariello: “You were talking about making sure you are well lit when it comes to trick or treating, and glow sticks are a good way to do that?”

Sgt. Gene Page: “These are great, they hook in from end to end, you can make them as long or as short as you want, necklaces, anything like that. The neon is going to show up at night, cars are going to be able to see you and you’ll be able to keep track of your child as well.”

Alex Caprariello: “Are you seeing families using these more and more often every year?”

Sgt. Gene Page: “We are. They are very inexpensive. You can get a pack of five for less than two dollars. You can let the children pick them out, they can mix them up and be as creative as they want to be.”

Sure, saving cash is always a great trick. But we all know the best part of Halloween is the treats!

Sgt. Gene Page: “This is something that we do at the end of the night. We want to make sure we inspect every single piece of candy inside our lanterns at night before the children have them. Go through it, piece by piece, and make sure it’s wrapped. If you don’t feel comfortable at all, or if the wrapping fell off, always air on safety and throw it away.

Alex Caprariello: “As we wrap up our Halloween shopping experience, there is still some final safety concerns you want to bring up to parents. What is it?”

Sgt. Gene Page: “The kids are focused on one thing: The candy and the costumes. And we as adults and drivers, we have to watch out for the children.”

On average, twice as many child pedestrians are killed while walking on Halloween compared to other days of the year. So be careful, drive slowly and watch out for trick or treaters.