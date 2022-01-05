The risk of alternative heating methods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Alternative heating methods like space heaters or fireplaces cost families their homes every year. However, Rogers Fire Department says there is a safe way to use them.

Chief Tom Jenkins says if you plan on using a space heater this winter in a basement or a room in your house, buying a new one with up-to-date safety features is the best way to go about it.

This way if the space heater were to tip over it would automatically shut off before causing a potential life-threatening house fire.

He also warns against using things not designed to heat a home such as heat lamps and kitchen appliances, because these can often be the greatest risk to your house.

“We had a fatality yesterday that was likely associated with somebody using candles. It’s not uncommon for us to find people using appliances for what’s obviously not what they are intended to do, and it leads to a greater chance of them malfunctioning and causing a fire,” says Jenkins.

Beaver Lake Fire Department says it’s already noticing a similar issue.

Specifically, people trying to use their fireplaces without cleaning first, situations that could be a deadly disaster.