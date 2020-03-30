The Sack Lunch Program takes extra precautions because of pandemic

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteers that work daily to help support the social programs that serve the neediest in the community have deemed it necessary to take extra precautions now that the coronavirus has reached the River Valley.

Sack Lunch Program volunteers (left to right) Cindy Young, Jan Singleton and Adam Frankamp serve lunches from the new acrylic serving window at 317 North F St. in Fort Smith.

For nearly three decades, the Sack Lunch Program has been serving bagged lunches in an effort to aid food insecure customers from a small window at 317 North F St. in Fort Smith.

The window is safer because of a recent installation of an acrylic shield to help protect the volunteers and customers that visit the location every year.

Sack Lunch Program board member, Keley Simpson, provides an overview of serving techniques to volunteer, Adam Frankamp, prior to opening the new acrylic window to serve customers.

“The acrylic window was installed in an abundance of caution for our volunteers and customers,” said Jean Kolljeski, co-director of The Sack Lunch Program. “We realize that in the time of crisis our customers need us more than ever, and this will help us to continue our mission to combat hunger here in the River Valley.”

Sack Lunch Program volunteers count bags in preparation for serving lunches to food-insecure neighbors in the River Valley.

Panic shopping at local stores has made essential items needed to make the bagged lunches including bread and fruit in short supply.

Area residents are encouraged to make a donation at www.stjohnfs.org/giving or by calling (479)-782-9912.

The Sack Lunch Program is funded entirely through private donations, grants and continual support from the outreach ministries of several local churches, faith-based organizations and area businesses.

In 2019, more than 40,000 lunches were served by more than 300 volunteers ranging in age from 3 to over 90.