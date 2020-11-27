The Salvation Army hands out meals this Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – This year was a struggle for many families and The Salvation Army wanted to make sure Thanksgiving dinner wasn’t on that list.

The Salvation Army handed out pre-packaged meals for any family in need at their Thanksgiving meal drive.

Volunteers also delivered meals to first responders and anyone unable to leave their home to get a meal.

Greg Chambers with The Salvation Army said he is thankful he can help serve the community, and the people receiving meals are too, even if it is a little different this year.

“They’re very appreciative they can get food even though we can’t have a sit down meal. They’re still happy that we’re able to provide for them,” he said.

Chambers said around 300 meals were handed out today.

