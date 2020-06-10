The Salvation Army hosts pop-up pantry in Fayetteville

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Fayetteville were able to grab some free food to feed their families.

The Salvation Army hosted another pop-up mobile pantry at The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas.

This is just one of several pop-ups across the area.

“We’re just really happy that we can provide a little bit of support to those who are in need right now,” said Casey Cowan, director of client services.

A date for the next pop up has not been set.

