The Salvation Army hosts pop-up pantry in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Fayetteville were able to grab some free food to feed their families.
The Salvation Army hosted another pop-up mobile pantry at The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas.
This is just one of several pop-ups across the area.
“We’re just really happy that we can provide a little bit of support to those who are in need right now,” said Casey Cowan, director of client services.
A date for the next pop up has not been set.
