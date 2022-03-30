FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army has deployed its food unit to help victims of the tornado that hit parts of Springdale on March 30.

The organization deployed its Mobile Feeding Unit to assess the need for food, hydration and emotional and spiritual care for those affected by the storms.

The canteen will be serving breakfast and coffee at the parks and recreation building attached to Shiloh Christian School in Springdale on Thursday, March 31 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The Salvation Army is working closely with emergency management officials at the local and state levels as well as other partner agencies to ascertain what further needs may arise in the aftermath of the storms.

You can help support response efforts by visiting The Salvation Army’s website.