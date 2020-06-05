The state needs more contact tracers, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state said contact tracers are stretched thin right now.

Today, Governor Asa Hutchinson showed contact tracing data related to Monday’s new COVID-19 case numbers.

It said the 190 new patients had contact with 222 other people.

So that means 412 people total had to quarantine or isolate.

The data also showed though that contact tracers couldn’t contact 29 people and 17 cases were still pending assignment.

“We need to beef up our personnel that can do contact tracing so that we can make sure that we can identify everyone that might have had an exposure,” Hutchinson said.

Dr. Smith said the state will begin training about 100 volunteers next week to help with contact tracing.

The state broke down how many of those cases have gone to an area business.

Of the 190 cases on Monday, two went to a barbershop, one went to a daycare, one to a gym, two a hotel or motel, and 39 work at poultry businesses.