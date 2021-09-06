The state of COVID-19 in Arkansas’ K-12 schools

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — More than seven thousand K-12 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Natural State this school year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Dr. Joe Thompson, president of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, said COVID-19 continues to spread in schools, but at a lower rate than was seen in the last couple of weeks.

“Slightly fewer school districts in the red and the purple which is good news, but it’s still far too many with a high risk for the Delta variant with kids, staff and teachers coming to school every day,” Thompson said.

Most Northwest Arkansas and River Valley school districts are in the red and purple zones, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. This means COVID-19 case rates in those communities range from 50 to more than 100 per 10,000 people.

“We see continued widespread transmission of the Delta variant in school districts across the state,” Thompson said.

As the school year continues, Dr. Thompson said now is not the time for school districts to let their guards down.

“We’ve got to put our defensive measures back in place with universal masking in schools and hand washing hygiene, good ventilation,” Thompson said.