FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Unexpected will return to Fort Smith for its 7th year with Miami-based artist Hoxxoh.

According to a news release from organizers, the event will be July 26-31.

The release says Hoxxoh’s works attempt to show people a different way of viewing time through a means of exploring its natural fabric.

Hoxxoh’s artwork can be found at 505 Rogers Avenue.

More details and information can be found at www.unexpectedfs.com or write to claire@centuriaventures.com.