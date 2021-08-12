The Unexpected unveils mural in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Unexpected completed new mural art in downtown Fort Smith in July for its 7th year with Miami-based artist Hoxxoh.

Courtesy: The Unexpected

According to a news release from the organization, Hoxxoh’s mural at 505 Rogers Avenue show the spectator a different way of viewing time and space, bringing fluid and painterly shapes and patterns revealing the qualities of controlled chaos.

Hoxxoh also invited the public for an afternoon studio session to view his pendulum painting process on garments and paper.