FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Fort Smith orchestrated an initiative enhancing children’s literacy.

The organization hosted the Power of the Purse on October 25, an event which drew in community support.

The primary objective of this gathering was to raise funds for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that ensures every child 5-years-old and under receives a monthly delivery of a complimentary book straight to their doorstep.

This approach to literary engagement among young minds has been a way United Way- Fort Smith works to uplift the community’s educational landscape.

Children 5-years-old and under can sign up for the program. The Fort Smith chapter only serves the River Valley community and only ships within that region.

