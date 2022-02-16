NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — TheatreSquared announced in a Wednesday, Feb. 16 press release its final production of the season with the co-world premiere of “FLEX” by Candrice Jones, an Arkansas native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award.

According to the release, “FLEX” tells the story of a girls’ high school basketball team from Plainnole, Ark. It’s 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. With aspirations of going pro, they must first navigate the pressures of being young, Black, and female in rural Arkansas. “Will their fouls off the court tear their team apart? Or can they keep their pact to stick together through hell or high water? This powerful new play celebrates the fierce athleticism of women’s basketball with all the adrenaline and swagger of a four-quarter game.”

We’ve never had so many people tell us on their way out of a workshop reading, ‘you have to do this play. The audience loved it. The artists loved it. And now, all of Northwest Arkansas will have the chance to love it, too. The incredible humanity, compelling story, and sheer energy of “FLEX” are simply not to be missed. T2 Director of New Play Development Dexter Singleton.

Playwright, poet, and educator Candrice Jones, originally of Dermott, Ark., writes “love letters for and to women of the American South.” She is a Steinberg Playwright Award winner, a VONA Playwriting alum, and CalArts Critical Studies master’s degree recipient. She is also the author of the full-length play, “Crackbaby” (2010 Wasserstein Prize Nomination). She has been a resident fellow at Ground Floor housed by the Berkeley Rep, the Bay Area Playwrights’ Festival, and MacDowell’s Colony of the Arts. She received a 2019-20 Many Voices Fellowship and a 2020-21 Jerome Fellowship from The Playwrights’ Center.

TheatreSquared’s production is helmed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, a founder and the former Artistic Director of MOXIE Theatre, which she led for 12 acclaimed seasons. Turner Sonneberg has also directed plays for The Old Globe Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Cygnet Theatre, New Village Arts, Diversionary Theatre, and the Playwright’s Project as well as staged readings for theatres around the country, the release noted.

Performances of “FLEX” are scheduled for July 19-24 with 7:30 p.m. shows Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at TheatreSquared, located at 477 W. Spring St in downtown Fayetteville. Ticket prices will range from $18-$58.

Subscription packages for the theater include full seven-play packages starting at $119, with four-to-six-play flex packages starting at $69.

Also, through TheatreSquared’s Lights Up! For Access program, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. For more information, click here. Tickets can be purchased here.