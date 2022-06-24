FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to strong demand, TheatreSquared’s production of “Miss You Like Hell,” the road trip musical from Erin McKeown and the Pulitzer Prize-winning co-creator of “In the Heights,” Quiara Alegría Hudes, will add an additional seven shows to its run.

According to a press release from the theatre, “Northwest Arkansas audiences have packed the theater for a show the Wall Street Journal called the best musical of the year.” The production will now continue through July 17, but may not extend further due to scheduling constraints.

Tickets for the new dates are now on sale, ranging from $20-$54, and can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org. “Miss You Like Hell” is performed in TheatreSquared’s Spring Theatre at 477 W. Spring Street in Fayetteville.

Performances are scheduled from now until July 17, with 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.