FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to strong demand, TheatreSquared’s production of “Tiger Style!” will extend to add an additional seven shows during its run.

The production will now continue through April 10. Northwest Arkansas audiences have been enthusiastic about the show, directed by Chongren Fan, which the Washington Post called in a previous run “fast, smart, and sassy.”

Tickets for the new dates are now on sale, ranging from $20-$54, and they can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or visiting theatre2.org. “Tiger Style!” is performed in TheatreSquared’s Spring Theatre (477 W. Spring Street, Fayetteville).

In accordance with CDC county-level data bringing Washington County into the “green” zone, and in alignment with NWA’s other major performing arts venues, the theatre’s masking requirement will sunset on April 4.