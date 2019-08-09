TheatreSquared now open

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — TheatreSquared is now open.

It opened Thursday evening, Aug. 8 during a ribbon cutting. Tickets were sold out. Hundreds of people attended.

The new 50,000-square-feet, two-venue TheatreSquared building, 477 W. Spring St. offers tons of fun. The new theater is 400 capacity, there are eight artist apartments, a cafe and a bar.

TheatreSquared is a regional theatre. It was recognized by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards®, as one of the nation’s ten most promising emerging theatres.

State representatives, Mayor Lionel Jordan; Molly Rawn, executive director of Experience Fayetteville and Karen Minkel, home region program director of the Walton Family Foundation.

Bob Ford, artistic director of TheatreSquared said, “For NWA, this is finally a home for the kind of professional theatre that TheatreSquared has been doing for 13 years. Now it is expressed in two amazing new theater spaces.”