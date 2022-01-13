TheatreSquared production of ‘The Mountaintop,’ play about MLK Jr., begins January 19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — TheatreSquared’s production of The Mountaintop, by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall, opens on January 19 in T2’s West Theatre at 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville and runs through February 13.

Hall’s play imagines the last night of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life. He has just delivered one of his most lauded speeches, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop”, and is struggling to write his next, when there’s a knock at the door; his encounter with a mysterious woman, sent to deliver him coffee, sends his world into a tailspin.

“This play asks ‘What if?’” said Robert Ford, Artistic Director. “It begins quietly, and then explodes off the stage with jaw-dropping theatrical magic. Life, legacy, and the very nature of reality—it’s all up for grabs in this stunningly written, powerful new play.”

The New York Times noted that “even before the first flash of lightning — and there will be plenty of that before evening’s end — an ominous electricity crackles through the opening moments of ‘The Mountaintop.'”

As the setting is physically transformed throughout the play, audiences will get their first glimpse of how impressive the technical capabilities of T2’s new West Theatre are. Scenic designer Tanya Orellana utilizes the state-of-the-art rigging and the 12 feet of depth below the stage to create “stagecraft magic that will take [the audience’s] breath away,” according to a release from the theatre.

The iconic role of Martin Luther King, Jr. is played by actor Clinton Lowe, whose resume includes movie (Ridley Scott’s American Gangster); television (The Hustle and Law and Order: SVU); and theater credits on Broadway, off-Broadway, and at regional theaters all over the country.

Aneisa J. Hicks plays King’s visitor, Camae. Hicks’ credits include stage work for Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, as well as television appearances on Chicago Med, The Chi, and Chicago Justice.

Director vickie washington returns to TheatreSquared after directing School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play last year. Texas-based washington is a multi-talented artist who, in addition to directing, acts, teaches and produces theater. She received the Dallas Observer’s 2015 Best Director recognition for the world premiere production of Jonathan Norton’s Mississippi Goddamn.

The Mountaintop is TheatreSquared’s first show of the new year, and is a return to T2’s elevated entry procedures, which require proof of a vaccination or a negative test (within 48 hours) to attend. Elevated entry requirements were reintroduced as a result of high community caseload, and will continue through the show’s closing on February 13. Masks are also required in the theatre for the performance.

“T2 continues to maintain our commitment to create the best possible environment to enjoy and share a remarkable live theatre experience,” said Martin Miller, Executive Director. “We deeply appreciate our community’s continuing support for our work during this time.”

Performances of The Mountaintop are scheduled from January 19 to February 13, with 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville. Tickets range from $20-$54. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/subscribe.