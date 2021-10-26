TheatreSquared to lift vaccine, testing requirements on October 31

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — TheatreSquared will no longer ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry into shows after October 31, according to a release from the Fayetteville theater on Tuesday.

The venue’s elevated entry requirements are set to expire at the end of the month as initially announced.

TheatreSquared said the move was prompted by a drop in case counts locally.

In late August, when the venue first announced it would require proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend a show, cases in Washington County were nearing 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day rolling average.

Now, cases in the region have returned to a lower level — with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 on average.

While proof of vaccination or a negative test will no longer be mandatory after October 31, the theater will still require the use of a mask throughout the performance “until public health guidance indicates otherwise.”

TheatreSquared is currently hosting performances of Tiny Beautiful Things.