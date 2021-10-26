TheatreSquared to lift vaccine, testing requirements on October 31

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — TheatreSquared will no longer ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry into shows after October 31, according to a release from the Fayetteville theater on Tuesday.

The venue’s elevated entry requirements are set to expire at the end of the month as initially announced.

TheatreSquared said the move was prompted by a drop in case counts locally.

In late August, when the venue first announced it would require proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend a show, cases in Washington County were nearing 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day rolling average.

Now, cases in the region have returned to a lower level — with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 on average.

While proof of vaccination or a negative test will no longer be mandatory after October 31, the theater will still require the use of a mask throughout the performance “until public health guidance indicates otherwise.”

TheatreSquared is currently hosting performances of Tiny Beautiful Things.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers