FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — TheatreSquared has announced the 2022-2023 lineup of shows and given details on season packages.

According to a press release, the theater venue will see eight different shows take the stage over the course of the season, shows executive director Martin Miller thinks audiences will “absolutely love.”

The season will open with an “out of this world’ performance of “It Came From Outer Space,” adapted from the cult favorite 1950s sci-fi film by Joe Kinoisian and Kellen Blair, the writing duo behind a previous T2 production, “Murder for Two.”

Performances of “It Came From Outer Space” will run from Aug. 24-Sept. 18.

October will bring “Detroit ’67,” the Motown music-filled show written by MacArthur “Genius” Fellow Dominique Morisseau. Winner of the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama, “Detroit ‘67” will run from Oct. 12-Nov. 6.

Following those first two shows will be Marie Jones’ “Stones in His Pockets,” an Olivier Award-winner for Best New Comedy in which two talented actors virtuosically portray more than a dozen roles. It will run Nov. 9-Dec. 18.

In December, a Northwest Arkansas holiday tradition returns to TheatreSquared’s West Theatre with “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by T2’s own Amy Herzberg & Robert Ford from the novel by Charles Dickens. For all ages, “A Christmas Carol” will run Dec. 1-24.

Entering 2023, “Poor Yella Rednecks” will see a Qui Nguyen production return to T2 as a sequel after “Vietgone” thrilled audiences in the 2017-2018 season. Nguyen continues the story in this sequel about an immigrant family’s bumpy road to the American dream. Shows will run Jan. 25-Feb. 19, 2023.

“Sanctuary City,” a New York Times Critics’ Pick and “Best Theatre of 2021” selection, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok tells the remarkable story of two teenagers struggling with two kinds of unreciprocated love. It will run March 1-April 9.

Douglas Lyons’ “Chicken & Biscuits” was on Broadway just three months ago, where Variety called it “fresh, relatable and laugh-out-loud funny.” Rival sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, are trying to bury their father—without killing each other first. This dysfunctional family comedy will run April 19-May 24.

Lastly, The New York Times Critics’ Pick, “Violet,” by Brian Crawley and Jeanine Tesori, closes out the 2022-23 subscription season from June 7-July 2. When Violet hops onto a Greyhound bus traveling across Arkansas towards a miracle in Tulsa, it turns into the journey of a lifetime.

Also in June, the state’s flagship celebration of bold new plays will take the stage with the 2023 “Arkansas New Play Festival,” which includes two weekends of performances at the region’s “most adventurous venues:” TheatreSquared and The Momentary. Featuring local craft beers and a host of behind-the-scenes events, the festival is Northwest Arkansas’s chance to help build a new play from the ground up, a press release said.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared are on sale now, giving season ticket buyers the first opportunity to book seats before single tickets go on sale in summer 2022. Subscription options include seven-play packages starting at $105, with four and five-play flex packages starting at $72. Series options include Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Limited tickets are also available to T2’s Opening Night Series on the first Friday of each production, which includes a catered reception and a champagne toast.

Also available is a brand-new stand-by “Lucky Tix” subscription series. With no assigned seats, Lucky Tix patrons arrive at the theatre and are seated at curtain call in the best available location.

Add-on options available exclusively for T2 subscribers include reserved parking on all show dates at the Spring Street Parking Deck for $40.

T2 will also continue to offer its popular young patrons program, NexT2. NexT2 members enjoy exclusive benefits such as complimentary beverages, behind-the-scenes experiences, and parties in the fall and spring. Membership is $35.

All T2 subscriptions also include membership in National Stages, offering subscriber ticket pricing at 20 theatres ranging from the Public Theater in New York, to the Arkansas Rep in Little Rock, to Steppenwolf in Chicago. See the full list at nationalstages.org. Other benefits for season ticket holders also include savings of up to 15%, prime seating reserved before single tickets go on sale, and free unlimited exchanges. Subscribers also enjoy same-day discounts of up to 20% at The Commons Bar/ Cafe, located at TheatreSquared.

TheatreSquared will tour more than 80 schools in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in the 2022-23 season, featuring performances of “The Shakespeare Show,” a curriculum-integrated performance available for free to any school that requests it. Arkansas teachers interested in hosting this performance at their junior high or high school should contact Chad Dike, director of education, at (479) 445-6333.

Subscriptions are on sale now and can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/subscribe. Single tickets will go on sale July 1 and will range from $18-$54. At every performance, $1 tickets are available to SNAP benefit recipients as well as $10 tickets for youth, and free tickets for clients of more than 30 local community service organizations.

For further information or press tickets, contact Director of Marketing & Communications Joanna Sheehan Bell at (479) 777-7081 or visit theatre2.org.