FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, TheatreSquared has been awarded the 2021 International Architecture Award in the category of “Museums and Cultural Buildings.”

The International Architecture Awards are dedicated to the recognition of excellence in architecture and urbanism from a global point-of-view. The program pays tribute to new developments in design and underscores the directions and understanding of current cutting-edge processes consistent with today’s design thinking and is the world’s foremost internationally distinguished building, landscape architecture, and urbanism awards program.

“As we welcome audiences back, it’s wonderful to be reminded of just how singular Northwest Arkansas’s home for professional theatre really is,” said Executive Director Martin Miller. “So many community members had an impact on the design of this beautiful space, and we are grateful to the team of design and construction professionals we worked with who made their vision a reality.”

TheatreSquared’s new home was designed by Marvel Architects with lead consultant and theatre designer Charcoalblue under the auspices of the Walton Family Foundation’s Design Excellence Program. The $31 million, 50,000-square-foot facility brings together two intimate theatres; education and community space; rehearsal and meeting areas; on-site workshops and storage for scenery, props, and costumes; eight self-sufficient guest artist apartments; outdoor gathering spaces at three levels; and the open-all-day Commons Bar/Café.