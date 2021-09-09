Therapy dog used to comfort 9-year-old during trial

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A dog takes the stand in a Benton County courtroom, but the dog is not on trial.

County Prosecutor Nathan Smith says a therapy dog was brought in to help a 9-year old child victim recount their attack.

Smith says while taking the stand can be difficult for kids, having the dog present really seemed to help.

“It helps them tell, testify in a truthful way in a way that kind of minimizes the trauma that goes along with testifying in court,” Smith said.

Smith says his hope is that more of these types of resources are made available to kids who have to recount traumatic events in the courtroom.

