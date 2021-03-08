‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel,’ more Oklahomans eligible for vaccine as Phase 3 opens this week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Keith Reed will be giving an update on the vaccine rollout plan.

Reed says with the increased supply of vaccine options, the state is opening up the Phase 3 priority group for eligibility.

During Monday’s call, Reed said that all of those in Phase 3 will be eligible beginning on Tuesday, March 9.

If you have not pre-registered you are encouraged to do so at this link.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Reed. “But there is still work to be done and this vaccination program is one of the key things that has to take place. And we’re not there yet. We are making good progress, but yeah I, we, I do have concerns that people are going to relax too soon.”

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department has launched VaxOKC.com, a new website to schedule local COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Oklahoma County residents.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.