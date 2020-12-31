“There’s no excuse not to have a designated driver.” Fayetteville PD prepared for NYE

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – This New Years Eve, one overarching theme for many is safety. The Fayetteville Police Department is prepared to respond to this night that is historically busy every year.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with FPD said every year officers respond to several DWI’s or things like public intoxications. As a result, more officers will be out in Fayetteville on NYE to ensure safety, specifically in the entertainment area on Dickson Street.

If you do go out and drink on New Years Eve, police encourage you to take advantage of ride sharing options like Uber and Lyft.

“There’s no excuse not to have a designated driver,” Sgt. Murphy said. “We will be out trying to keep people safe on the roads so don’t be one of those people that start the new year off in jail.”

