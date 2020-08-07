There’s still time to help disadvantaged kids in Northwest Arkansas

"I think with the uncertainty of a lot of the students, there's going to be a lot of students that are going to be fearful going back to school."

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A school supply drive aimed at ensuring disadvantaged kids in 15 local districts have the tools they need to start school is well underway.

In previous years, United Way NWA’s Fill the Bus event was one weekend where people could drop off donated school supplies in buses parked in front of local Walmart Supercenters. This year, it’s completely virtual due to the pandemic.

The mission of United way is to give children and families a pathway to prosperity and communications manager, Jackson Braswell said this event does just that.

When he and his team decided to go the virtual route for Fill the Bus, they knew there was a risk fewer school supplies would be donated. But they’ve been pleasantly surprised with the amount of supplies and cash donations, especially during a time the relief is needed most.

“School is going to look different and it’s feels a little weird going back to school, but the need has not changed for these students,” Braswell said. “If anything, it has changed in the sense that they need more things that they’re not able to get right now because of the economic impact of the pandemic.”

Braswell went on to say these donations are more than just notebooks and pencils to these students.

“If they don’t have the things that they need, it directly impacts the education they’re going to get, their confidence, their willing to learn,” Braswell said.

United Way is looking for typical school supplies like notebooks and folders, and pandemic specific items like hand sanitizer and headphones as well. Items and cash donations will be accepted until August 16.