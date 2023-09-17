FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Forbes released its yearly “Best Employers by State,” which said only half of workers in the United States are happy with their current jobs.

For Arkansas, 22 employers were listed with eight out of the top 10 being located in-state. Nearly 1,400 employers were included in the list with 200 ranking in more than one state (only employers with more than 500 employees were included in each state’s rankings).

Rank Name Number of Employees Headquarters Location 1 Arkansas Children’s Hospital 5,205 Little Rock, Ark. 2 Bentonville School District 1,279 Bentonville, Ark. 3 ArcBest 15,308 Fort Smith, Ark. 4 St. Bernard’s Healthcare N/A Jonesboro, Ark. 5 Home Instead Senior Care 6,500 Omaha, Neb. 6 U.S. Department of Defense 3,400,000 Arlington County, Va. 7 Arvest Bank 6,000 Lowell, Ark. 8 Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield 3,200 Little Rock, Ark. 9 University of Arkansas Medical Sciences 10,000 Little Rock, Ark. 10 Conway Regional Health System 1,800 Conway, Ark.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital was also listed in Forbes’ “2023 Best Employers for Diversity”.

