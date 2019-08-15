Thief racks up debt on card stolen from Parrot Island

More than $6,000 in fraudulent charges have happened thus far

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Investigators said they are trying to identify a suspect who has spent thousands on a stolen credit card.

At the end of July, the suspect broke into a vehicle parked at Parrot Island Water Park and stole the card, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video shows the suspect buying gift cards at several Fort Smith Walmart locations, according to investigators. More than $6,000 in fraudulent charges have happened thus far.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call Sgt. John Hicks at the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 783-1051.