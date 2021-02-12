Things to know before buying a generator

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you’re planning on buying a generator in preparation for winter weather, there are a few things to keep in mind regarding safety.

Ethan Millard, Fort Smith Fire Department fire marshall, said not to run your generator anywhere inside your house, even in your garage.

He said to keep your generator at least 20 feet from your home using a heavy-duty extension cord.

You should also avoid plugging the generator directly into your home’s electrical system.

“You want to keep any children or pets away from the generator. Different components on a generator can get very hot and possibly burn the pet or child,” Millard said.

Millard also said to wait for the generator to cool off for about five minutes before refueling the prevent a fire.

