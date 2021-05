FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local third grader receives an award from the American Legion.

Chloe Durham, a third grader at Fairview Elementary in Fort Smith, created a blanket drive for Next Step Homeless Services, an organization that helps local homeless people.

After she collected more than 300 blankets in her Chloe’s Cozy Drive the American Legion awarded Chloe the national and local Youth Hero and Good Deed Award.