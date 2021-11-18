Third rape reported at University of Arkansas’ Yocum Hall in less than a month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas police are investigating a report of a rape that happened early November 17, the third in less than a month.

UAPD says the rape occurred between 2-3 a.m., and the two individuals knew each other.

The case is currently ongoing.

This is the the third rape reported to have occurred at Yocum Hall in the last three weeks. A rape was reported November 1 that occurred on October 28. A Facebook post from UAPD says a student told the Campus Security Authority she was raped outdoors between Lot 50 and N. Garland Avenue.

The student told CSA an unidentified man pulled her off the sidewalk around 9:30 p.m. The student told CSA the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and dark-colored pants. The post says there is no additional description.

On November 5, an alleged “acquaintance rape” was reported. The rape also occurred in the early morning hours.

If anyone has information regarding the incidents, they can call or text UAPD at 479-575-2222. Anonymous messages can be sent to UAPD using the SafeZone app.