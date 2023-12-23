FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Arkansans prepare for Santa to make his yearly trek through the Natural State, families like to have cookies and milk ready for his arrival.

Google Trends released the most popular holiday cookies for each state based on search data ahead of Thanksgiving.

The data showed that Arkansas’s most popular cookie was gingerbread, along with 40 other states, making it the most popular in the United States.

Mexican wedding cookies came in second with three states, beating out gingerbread in Kentucky, Montana and New Mexico.

Oatmeal raisin and snickerdoodle cookies were the top-searched in one state with Missouri and South Dakota, respectively, searching each the most.

Four states did not have a single most popular cookie, according to Google search data. The states searching for other holiday cookies were Kansas, Connecticut, Michigan and Iowa.