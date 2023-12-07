(NEXSTAR) — If you had to point to the “heart” of Arkansas on a map, where would it be? You might default to Little Rock, which serves as both the state capital and a near geographical center point.

If that’s the case, you’re pretty close.

The U.S. Census Bureau has been calculating the “center of population” in the country since conducting the first census in 1790. This is a point where an imaginary, flat, weightless, and rigid map of the U.S. would balance perfectly if everyone were of identical weight. It is the average location of where people in the U.S. live, according to the Census Bureau.

Currently, Hartville, Missouri, is the “heart” of the U.S., based on the 2020 census. Missouri has been the home of the nation’s population centers since 1980, but the first-ever center in 1790 was just east of Baltimore, Maryland.

In addition to calculating the center of population for the U.S., the Census Bureau also determines the “heart” of each state, including Arkansas.

Based on data collected during the most recent census, Arkansas’ center of population is 35° 11′ 57″ N 92° 42′ 48″ W, which falls on the southern shoreline of Lake Overcup, north of Morrilton.

You can see that spot on the interactive map below:

This is technically within Welborn Township, home to about 9,000 people, according to the Census Bureau. It’s also the farthest north and west Arkansas’ center of population has ever been.

The state’s first-ever recorded center point in 1880 was in an area north of Roland. In the decades after, the center point moved slightly north, then to the east, before making a northwestern march toward its present-day spot outside Morrilton.

You can follow the population center’s progression using the interactive map below:

It’s too soon to tell where exactly Arkansas’ next population center will land in 2030, though it will most likely shift again.