This Week’s SEC Picks, Kickoff Times, Networks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This week will see five games in the SEC including Arkansas at Alabama.

Last week, I correctly picked six of the seven games. I missed Vanderbilt beating Missouri.

Here’s this week’s picks, kickoff times (CT) and the network they are on.

Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) at Alabama (7-0, 4-0), 6 p.m., ESPN — Alabama will use its backup quarterback Mac Jones in this one. The two-game stretch of Auburn and Alabama is the toughest part of the Arkansas schedule. They do have LSU in November, but three other games more like the September schedule. The Pick: Alabama

Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3) at Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network — Both these teams have been disappointments this season. The Aggies were expected to be a Top 10-15 team instead they have three losses and still face Georgia and LSU. The Bulldogs head to Fayetteville next weekend. The Pick: Texas A&M

Auburn (6-1, 3-1) at LSU (7-0, 3-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS — I have picked Auburn in each of their games this season and except for Florida they were good picks. LSU is loaded. Auburn has LSU, Alabama and Georgia coming up. Schedule gets much tougher. The Pick: LSU

South Carolina (3-4, 2-3) at Tennessee (2-5, 1-3), 3 p.m., SEC Network — The Gamecocks’ win over Georgia still ranks as probably the biggest surprise of the season in the SEC. They played Florida tough too. The Pick: South Carolina

Missouri (5-2, 2-1) at Kentucky (3-4, 1-4), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — On paper this appears to be an easy pick with Missouri. However, they have played two games away from Columbia this season and lost both. Losing to Vanderbilt last week was a surprise. The Pick: Missouri