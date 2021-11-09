Blood donors on Veteran’s Day to receive special gift

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This Veteran’s Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, Arkansas Blood Institute is looking to give back to the nation’s veterans, active service members and their families.

According to a press release, those who choose to donate at any donor center or mobile blood drive will receive a free t-shirt and in addition, veterans and active service members will receive a special blood donor challenge coin.

Family members of veterans will receive a sticker that reads “Grateful for the VET in my life,” and all donors will receive an American flag lapel pin.

COVID-19 antibody tests are also available while supplies last.

“Our dedicated volunteer donors – many of whom are veterans of war and active military members – know the importance of giving blood regularly,” said John Armitage, president & CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Our veterans and active service members have committed their lives to service, and we are proud to honor that service and sacrifice today.”

Appointments to donate can be made here, but are not required.