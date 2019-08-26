Thousands expected to attend Springdale ‘Back to School Rally’ Wednesday

The second annual 'Back to School Rally' will be 5-7 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale Public Schools will be welcoming back students and their families in a big way Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The second annual ‘Back to School Rally’ will be 5-7 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark. Tickets and parking are free for the first 10,000 guests. Code word “Springdale School District Rally” will be required for free parking, according to the Springdale School District.

More than 40 booths will be setup to provide information about various aspects of the schools and school partners. A kids zone, games and prizes will be offered, according to the district.

Student bands, choirs and spirit squads will perform a pregame show on the field at 6 p.m. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play at 7 p.m.

About 2,500 students, teachers and parents attended the event in 2018. School officials said they expect at least 5,000 attendees for the 2019 event, according to the district.

