Thousands gather for George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands have gathered for 10-straight days since George Floyd’s death while in police custody, but the crowd in Minneapolis today was different.

Many coming together outside of a family memorial honoring his memory.

“My daddy changed the world,” Floyd’s daughter, Gianna said.

Family, friends, and dignitaries were inside while hundreds more spilled into the streets outside.

There is a public memorial this weekend in North Carolina followed by a public viewing and funeral Monday and Tuesday in Houston.