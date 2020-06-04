Thousands gather for George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands have gathered for 10-straight days since George Floyd’s death while in police custody, but the crowd in Minneapolis today was different.

Many coming together outside of a family memorial honoring his memory.

“My daddy changed the world,” Floyd’s daughter, Gianna said.

Family, friends, and dignitaries were inside while hundreds more spilled into the streets outside.

There is a public memorial this weekend in North Carolina followed by a public viewing and funeral Monday and Tuesday in Houston.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers