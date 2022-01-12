Thousands gather for Razorback basketball as COVID-19 surges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of fans packed Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday for the Razorback basketball game.

Also on Wednesday, Arkansas reported its highest new COVID-19 case count with nearly 11,000 new cases. Doctors say its best to keep your circle close and avoid large gatherings during this COVID-19 surge. During Fayetteville Board of Health’s meeting, Dr. Gary Berner said people need to be doing everything they can to help limit the spread of the virus.

“That’s by narrowing down the circle so were not in large groups where you might unknowingly be exposed to the virus,” Berner said.

Dr. Berner also recommends masking for everyone when around others.

“Being masked and making sure you protect yourself and protect the future spread of it,” Berner said.

At the Razorback game, masks were required upon entry and when people weren’t able to socially distance. However, most people at the game weren’t wearing masks when they were seated.

Dr. Berner also stressed the importance of getting tested for COVID-19 and staying home if you feel any sort of COVID-19 symptom.