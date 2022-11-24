ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Families in Rogers volunteered their Thanksgiving morning to deliver meals to those who didn’t have the resources to make their own.

The First Baptist Church in Rogers said each year the amount of callers without a Thanksgiving meal grows, but so does the number of volunteers wanting to help.

Before the sun was up, the grills were hot, and volunteers were cooking up food to feed their neighbors who’ve felt the impacts of inflation. Al Coffman and his wife were some of the volunteers grilling the ham.

“If you’re going to the store and buying and preparing a meal, it’s more expensive. So yes, most certainly the need is greater in the region. We’re just trying to help fill the gap and take care of folks and love on them,” said Coffman.

More than 250 volunteers wanted to love on their community members as well. Many families said they’ve made it one of their Thanksgiving traditions and generations of their families have served in this way.

“There’s something different about when you wake up and the first thing you think about is other people, but it’s something humbling and it’s something I want my kids to learn too,” said Corey Powell, one of the volunteers who was there with her family.

Jared Corn is teaching his two kids to serve their community as well. His family was on delivery duty, taking multiple trips to those who were in need of a meal.

Around 2,500 people asked the First Baptist Church in Rogers for a free Thanksgiving Day dinner delivery, which is more than in previous years.

“It’s always so rewarding when you see their face and how thankful they are,” said Abigail Corn.

The meals included Thanksgiving staples like ham, stuffing and homemade pies.

For each meal the Corn family dropped off, they saw the difference they were making in others’ Thanksgiving. The Corn family said they’ve been in situations where they were in need, and felt happy that with this Thanksgiving, they could be the ones to step forward and help.