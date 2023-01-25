NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. OG&E says 2,600 of its customers are without service with around 1,700 of those in Fort Smith and western Arkansas.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 2:50 p.m. SWEPCO estimates power will now be restored by 10 p.m. on Jan. 26.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 1:53 p.m. SWEPCO estimates its power to be restored on different days for various areas:

Bentonville/Rogers – Thursday, Jan. 26 10 p.m.

Fayetteville – Friday, Jan. 27 10 p.m.

Greenwood – Saturday, Jan. 28 10 p.m.

OG&E provided an update on its status, saying the number of customers without service is down to 4,200, primarily in Fort Smith.

OG&E added its estimated time to restore most power is Wednesday night, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

Crews from these companies and others are working to restore systems as quickly as possible.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 7:40 a.m. OG&E provided an update on the power status in Fort Smith:

“As of 7:00 a.m., 6,200 OG&E customers are without service with approximately 4,435 of those in Fort Smith and western Arkansas. The majority of outages are due to heavy snow accumulation pulling trees into power lines.”

“We have 430 restoration personnel working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible in Fort Smith and River Valley. Crews restored power throughout the night and will continue restoration efforts today. We anticipate most customers will have service restored by 8:00 p.m.“

Customers are encouraged to have a safety plan for cold weather, including checking in on homebound and elderly neighbors and family, making sure devices are charged, gas tanks are full and that you have blankets at the ready in vehicles.

OG&E says to stay away from downed lines and anything they are touching. Please report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870.

As crews work to restore power, it may be necessary to gain access to your property. Please ensure crews have access and that you secure any animals.

As they clear tree limbs that are interfering with power lines, vegetation crews will take tree and brush debris from the customer’s yard to the curb but will not remove this debris. The disposal of debris due to storms is the customer’s responsibility, OG&E says.

Find more severe weather preparation tips at OGE.com/stormprep.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of residents are waking up on Wednesday morning without power after a winter storm on Jan. 24 rolled through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

Many of the major power companies are struggling as multiple are reporting over 10,000 outages for their coverage areas, according to poweroutage.us.

As of 7 a.m. Jan. 25, Entergy and Northwest Arkansas Electric Co. have the most reported outages, showing over 25,000 customers for each.

Southwestern Electric Power Co. is the next closest with 19,204 outages. Not far behind sits Carroll Electric Co and Arkansas Valley Electric Co., both having over 10,000 customers who are without power.

Washington County is by far the most affected county in Northwest Arkansas with over 18,000 reported outages. Sebastian County in the River Valley is also largely affected, with nearly 10,000 outages.

If you find yourself without power, keep blankets nearby and make sure you have non-perishable items to eat and if you light candles, be sure to extinguish them before leaving the house.

To keep up with all the latest outages, visit poweroutage.us.