Thousands of Arkansans file for unemployment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of Arkansans have filed for unemployment in a matter of days.

Gov. Hutchinson said 8,700 people have submitted claims just this week.

700 were filed this morning alone.

Another 9,400 filed for unemployment last week.

“I urge those that are filing these claims to be patient as I know you have been because this volume of claims has been unprecedented in our history,” Hutchinson said.

Claims are being processed as quickly as they can. The state is trying to upgrade the online filing system so they can work better and more efficiently.