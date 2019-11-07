Thousands of meals packed for those in need

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — United Way of Northwest Arkansas has collaborated with four other groups to pack meals at the Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club.

More than 9,000 meals were packed to distribute to local food pantries.

“This area growing and thriving, but we still have a lot of families that suffer from food insecurities,” said Jackson Braswell, communications manager at United Way. “Nine thousand meals goes a long way and the Northwest Arkansas food bank does a great job of distributing these meals and we know with this partnership, we’re making an impact.”

Braswell said the meals will be distributed throughout the holiday season.



