Thousands return to Walmart Amp to celebrate July 4th

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People across northwest Arkansas are celebrating 4th of July with live music and fireworks- something many have not seen since the pandemic began.

For the Walmart Amp, this is only the second live music event since the pandemic began.

The annual Fourth of July Spectacular was cancelled last year inside the Amp due to COVID-19 restrictions that only allowed people to watch fireworks from their car.]

“It’s hard for us because we work an entire season to build a show that comes in then we end up taking it apart, like we had to last year,” said Public Relations Director Jennifer Wilson.

This year, the Northwest Arkansas Symphony Orchestra was able to take the stage again for thousands of attendees to celebrate the holiday.

“What a great time to celebrate,” said SONA director Paul Haas. “What we’ve just been through as a nation, as people, as a world.”

This marks the first live concert in front of a crowd since January 2020 for the orchestra.

“I think togetherness is so important for so many reasons,” said SONA executive director Riley Nicholson. “Music in general and artistic experience are something we can gather around and connect around, so that’s so valuable after so much isolation.”

The performance was followed by an annual firework show by the City of Rogers.