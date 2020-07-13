Thousands still without power in River Valley after weekend storms

RIVER VALLEY (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands are still without power after storms this weekend in the River Valley.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) says that power has been restored for 90 percent of customers. As of 8 a.m., under 12,000 customers are without power.

This includes approximately 2,500 new outages from July 13 morning storms.

Today, there are 1,100 personnel working restoration. So far, crews have replaced 90 poles, 41 crossarms and 67 transformers.

Crews have entered the phase of restoration where they will be working more in neighborhood areas and backyards.

With these type of repairs, power is restored to smaller groups of customers at a time, according to OG&E.

To view the latest updates from OG&E, visit their website.