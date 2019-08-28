Thousands wake up without power

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — Continuing our weather coverage, Wednesday morning thousands of people were still without power after severe storms hit Northwest Arkansas earlier this week.

Caroll Electric said it’s working to restore power to every home by the end of the night Wednesday.

After working through the night, the company said 3,400 people were without power around 11:00 a.m.

At the peak of the storm Monday, 25,000 Carroll Electric members were in the dark.

51 power poles were broken throughout the area.

When restoring power, Nancy Plagge, the communication director for Carroll Electric, said it starts with the company’s substations, then works on the main feeders that go out of the substations and into local neighborhoods.

She said throughout this process, there’s been no shortage of calls detailing the wreckage the storms left behind.

“Trees on their houses, trees on powerlines, trees on their cars, one member said it looks like a warzone here,” she said. “So, it’s been very difficult.”

Plagge adds that the west side of Bella Vista was one of the hardest areas hit, and they’ve been working with the city’s road department closely to make sure people stay away from down powerlines in case they are energized.