Thousands without power in NWA

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Thousands of homes are without power across Northwest Arkansas.

More than 20,000 residences with Carroll Electric were without power Monday night, Aug. 26. Severe storms caused the outage. As of 11:10 p.m. 14,962 residences with Carroll Electric had no power. Ten minutes later, there were 21,512 homes without power. At 11:45 p.m. 24,981 people were without power. As of 12:15 a.m. there were 25,252 residences without power.

Thousands of customers of SWEPCO are also without power. As of 11:45 p.m. 3,740 people were without power. As of 12:15 a.m. there were 3,787 residences without power. As of 12:30 a.m. 3,820 homes were without power.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative have thousands of customers without power. As of 12:15 a.m. 4,896 customers were without power. Residents in Benton, Washington, Madison, Cherokee and Adair Counties are reporting outages. At 12:30 a.m. 4,925 homes were without power.

At 12:15 a.m. severe weather began winding down in Washington and Benton Counties, while at the same time, a severe weather warning became a bigger threat for those in the River Valley.

